Will take back ‘Ladki Bahin’ funds from your accounts if you don’t vote for me: MLA Rana tells women

Mumbai/Jalgaon: A political row erupted over Independent MLA and NDA ally Ravi Rana’s remarks implying that funds distributed to women under the Maharashtra government’s “Ladki Bahin” scheme will be taken back if they do not vote favourably in the upcoming polls.

With the Congress and NCP (SP) latching on to Rana’s remarks and terming the scheme a politically motivated one, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday tried to contain the damage, asserting that a brother’s gift to his sisters can never be reclaimed.

“Post elections, I will seek to increase the amount (under the Ladki Bahin scheme) from Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000 (per month). I am your brother…But if you don’t give your blessing now, I will take back the Rs 1,500 from your bank accounts,” Rana said while addressing a public event in Amravati on Monday.

Rana’s wife, former MP Navneet Rana, unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha election as a BJP candidate from Amravati parliamentary seat.

As Ravi Rana’s remarks threatened to damage the goodwill the Mahayuti leaders are trying to generate over the ambitious scheme and give a handle to the opposition, Rana claimed he was speaking in a lighter vein.

The ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana’ proposes a Rs 1,500 monthly aid to eligible women in the 21-65 age group in the state.

Addressing a function in Jalgaon, Fadnavis accused the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi government of ignoring women’s empowerment.

“A brother’s gift given to his sisters is never taken back. Those criticising this scheme did nothing for women when they were in power. They are now experiencing heartburn (over the scheme launched by the Mahayuti government). What is their problem if we share part of the burden in the life of our sisters,” Fadnavis asked.

The opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) has questioned the “paltry” monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 under the Ladki Bahin scheme.

Responding to this criticism, Fadnavis said, “One can’t buy the love of sisters with Rs 1,500”.

Addressing the event, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who heads the NCP, emphasised development-oriented governance.

“If you want all development schemes to continue, vote for us,” said Pawar.

Shinde said the Ladki Bahin scheme was drafted after careful planning and demanded that critics who dub the scheme “alms and bribe” be taught a lesson.

“The scheme was launched after eight to ten months of planning and preparations,” the chief minister said as he listed various welfare initiatives including the Annapurna scheme which provides beneficiary women three LPG cylinders free per year, an apprenticeship scheme for youth, and farmer welfare yojana.

“These measures will help improve the lives of people,” Shinde said, adding that the state government has also decided to provide higher education free to girls and waive electricity charges for agricultural pumps up to 7.5 HP capacity.

Leader of opposition in the state assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, said Ravi Rana’s remarks establish the political motive of the Ladki Bahin scheme.

He questioned whether the money distributed under the scheme belonged to Rana, the chief minister or the deputy chief ministers.

NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule dared Rana to implement the money withdrawal threat.

“If women are threatened like this…Do it and then see what I will do,” Sule said.

Under the flak, Rana Tuesday tempered his remarks.

“What I said was in humour. Women laughed when I said this. Opposition leaders unnecessarily made a hue and cry over it,” he claimed.

The state government is scheduled to deposit the first two instalments (July and August) of the ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme into the beneficiaries’ accounts on August 17.