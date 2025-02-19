Will the NDSA Report Arrive on Time? Uttam Kumar Reddy Urges Swift Action on Dam Safety

Hyderabad

On the sidelines of the National Irrigation Ministers Conference held in Rajasthan, Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy engaged in crucial discussions with Shri CR Patil, Union Minister for Jal Shakti, and Smt. Debashish Mukherjee, IAS, Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti.

Rajasthan: On the sidelines of the National Irrigation Ministers Conference held in Rajasthan, Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy engaged in crucial discussions with Shri CR Patil, Union Minister for Jal Shakti, and Smt. Debashish Mukherjee, IAS, Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti. The meeting focused on several key issues related to water resources management and irrigation projects in the state.

Key Issues Raised by Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy

During the discussions, Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy made several significant representations to the Union Ministry for Jal Shakti, seeking urgent intervention and support for the following issues:

  1. Intervention of Central Government in Krishna Waters Issue
    Minister Reddy emphasized the need for the central government’s intervention to address the long-standing issue of Krishna river waters distribution. He highlighted the importance of ensuring fair water allocation to all stakeholders involved.
  2. Approval and Funding for Key Irrigation Projects
    Reddy requested the approval and financial backing for major irrigation projects, including the PRLIS (Pranahita-Chevella), Sitaram Sagar, and Sammakka Sarakka projects. These initiatives are expected to significantly enhance irrigation infrastructure and water distribution in the state.
  3. Funding for Musi River Cleaning and Godavari-Musi Link
    The Irrigation Minister also sought funding for the cleaning and rejuvenation of the Musi River, a critical water source in the region. Additionally, he requested financial support for the Godavari-Musi river link project, which aims to address regional water scarcity.
  4. Early Submission of NDSA Report
    Minister Reddy urged for the early submission of the NDSA (National Dam Safety Authority) report to ensure timely evaluation and action on dam safety and management across the state.

Collaboration for Better Water Management

The meeting underscored the need for collaborative efforts between state and central governments to address ongoing water management issues and improve irrigation facilities in the region. Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy expressed optimism about the positive response from the Union Ministry and reiterated the state’s commitment to enhancing irrigation infrastructure for the benefit of farmers and the overall agricultural economy.

