Will This Year’s Results Be Different? All Eyes on the 30th of April Class 10 Announcement!

Hyderabad: The much-awaited results for the Class 10 exams in Hyderabad are set to be declared on 30th April 2025. The Education Department has completed the evaluation, computerization of marks, and multiple rounds of scrutiny a week ago, and all preparations for the result release are underway. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka is expected to officially announce the results, according to officials from the Class 10 examination department.

Deputy Chief Minister to Release Class 10 Results

Initially, there were plans for Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to release the results. However, due to his foreign tour, the responsibility has now been handed over to Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who has been allocated time to announce the results on 30th April. The government had waited for the CM’s return, but as per the latest updates, the Deputy CM is ready to take the honor of releasing the exam results.

Key Changes in Class 10 Memos

Along with the announcement of results, significant changes have been made to the Class 10 memo system. Education Secretary Yogita Rana issued an order on Sunday to implement these changes, which will provide more detailed information in the result memos.

From Grading to Marks and GPA System

In previous years, memos were issued based solely on grades. However, this year’s results will show both marks and grades for each subject. The updated system will now also include the student’s internal and external marks, along with the Grade Point Average (GPA). This is a shift from the previous grading system, which made it difficult to distinguish the highest-scoring students.

Internal Marks to Be Phased Out

In another significant move, the government has decided to remove the internal marks system starting next year. Currently, each subject is evaluated out of 80 marks, with 20 marks allocated for internal assessments. However, from the upcoming academic year, only the external exam marks will be considered, and the internal assessment will no longer be included in the final evaluation.

Advanced Supplementary Examination to Be Conducted

Following the release of the results, the authorities have also announced plans to conduct an advanced supplementary examination. This supplementary exam will be held within a month of the result declaration, offering students who were unable to clear the exams another chance to improve their scores.