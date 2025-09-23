Will work for the development of volleyball: Gajjala Ramesh Babu, President of the State Volleyball Association

As part of the Telangana Volleyball Association general meeting and elections held at Meenakshi Function Hall, Perkit, Armur, District Nizamabad today morning, Gajjala Ramesh Babu was unanimously elected as the President of the Telangana Volleyball Association, N.V. Hanumanth Reddy as the General Secretary, K. Krishna Prasad as the Treasurer, N. Venkateswara Rao, G. Prakash, V. Mallareddy as the Vice Presidents, G. Lakshman, N. Shankar, Mohammed Anif as the Joint Secretaries, B. Mallesh Goud, M. Srinivas, K. Ravinder, N. Sridhar, M. Yadi Reddy as the Executive Members.

Advocate L. Bhupathi Reddy, Volleyball Federation of India Observer Y Lalitha Devi, Sports Authority of Telangana Observer Chandra Reddy and State Olympic Observer A Linganna acted as observers.

On this occasion, Gajjala Ramesh Babu, who was elected as the President of the State Volleyball Association, said that he would work for the development of Telangana State Volleyball players. President Secretaries of various districts participated in this program.

Elections were held. As part of this, Advocate Bhupathi Reddy was the Election Returning Officer, Chandra Reddy was the Sports Authority of Telangana Observer, and Lalita Devi was the Volleyball Federation of India Observer. The Telangana Volleyball Association Elections were unanimously elected. The entire working group related to this is in the above paper.