Wimbledon gets new queen as Barbora Krejcikova defeats Jasmine Paolini in final

London: In a thrilling finale at Wimbledon on Saturday, Barbora Krejcikova emerged as the new queen of tennis, defeating Jasmine Paolini in a gripping three-set match to claim her second grand slam title with a scoreline of 6-2, 2-6, 6-4.

The 28-year-old Czech star becomes the second player from her country to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish in as many years, following Marketa Vondrousova’s triumph last year.

A dream realised ✨



Barbora Krejcikova is a #Wimbledon singles champion for the first time, defeating Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 🇨🇿 🏆 pic.twitter.com/k15QgL7Buz — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 13, 2024

Krejcikova, seeded 31st, was an unexpected finalist but showcased her tenacity and skill, particularly in the decisive set, to add this Wimbledon title to her 2021 French Open victory.

In a nail-biting conclusion, Krejcikova saved two break points in the final game before sealing the win on her third Championship point.

Paolini demonstrated remarkable resilience by bouncing back in the second set to force a decider. Despite her spirited effort, her hopes of becoming the first Italian woman to win the Wimbledon singles title were dashed after she conceded a critical break with a double fault in the final set.

"I never dreamed that I'd win the same trophy as Jana did in 1998"



Moving words from Barbora Krejcikova on the person that "changed her tennis life", Jana Novotna ❤️#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/8eSi3iGvkh — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 13, 2024

Paolini, who also reached the French Open final last month, can still celebrate a breakthrough year in her career.

Meanwhile, Friday night on Centre Court saw Novak Djokovic secure a sensational rematch with Carlos Alcaraz in the men’s final, set for Sunday afternoon. However, his straight-sets victory over Lorenzo Musetti was met with a mixed reaction from the spectators.

Djokovic, in a lighthearted moment meant for his six-year-old daughter, pretended to play the violin, but this gesture was misinterpreted by some fans, leading to a chorus of boos. Despite the fans’ reaction, Djokovic remains focused on his upcoming showdown with Alcaraz.