Telangana: Wine Shop Heist, Thieves Drill Through Wall, Steal ₹4.38 Lakh in Cash

Ranga Reddy District, Chevella – A major burglary took place on Sunday night in Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Wine Shop, located at Kandawada Crossroads in Chevella Municipality, falling under the Chevella Police Station limits. Unidentified miscreants broke into the shop and fled with ₹4.38 lakh in cash.

Cash Stored Overnight in Shop Counter

According to the complaint filed by Nandyala Rajender Reddy, the cashier of the shop, the daily cash collection ranges between ₹3.5 lakh to ₹4.5 lakh. On the night of the incident, the owner Sreekanth Reddy was away in Srisailam, so the cashier collected ₹3.08 lakh from sales and ₹1.3 lakh from a cool point rent, totaling ₹4.38 lakh, and secured the amount in the shop’s counter before locking up around 10 PM.

Burglars Drilled Through Rear Wall

The next morning, when the staff returned, they noticed a hole in the rear wall of the shop. CCTV footage revealed that around 3 AM, three individuals with their faces covered drilled a hole using a machine and entered the premises through the back side.

Once inside, they located the counter and stole the entire ₹4.38 lakh before escaping undetected.

Police Register Case and Begin Probe

Following the complaint, Chevella police registered a case and have launched an investigation. CCTV footage is being analyzed, and efforts are underway to identify and trace the culprits.

Police suspect the involvement of an organized gang and are working on multiple leads to solve the case.