Wine shops & Bars to remain closed in city on April 23 & 24

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner has issued a Notification regarding closure of Wine Shops and Bars attached to Restaurants in Hyderabad City under Section 20 (1), Telangana State Excise Act. 1968.

The Commissioner stated that Wine/Toddy Shops and Bars attached to Restaurants (excluding bars in Star Hotels and Registered Clubs) shall remain closed from 0600 hours on April 23, 2024, to 0600 hours on April 24, 2024, on account of “Sri Hanuman Jayanthi” Festival, being held in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

