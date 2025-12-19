Winter session of Parliament concludes; Lok Sabha productivity 111 pc, Rajya Sabha at 121 pc

New Delhi: The Winter Session of Parliament ended on Friday with both Houses — Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha — witnessing a noisy but productive session, culminating in several significant decisions. The 18th Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die as the House assembled for the final sitting. Speaker Om Birla announced the closure shortly after proceedings began, marking the end of a productive session spanning 15 sittings. In his remarks, Speaker Birla commended the members for their active participation and cooperation throughout the session.

“All members participated and cooperated in the House, even working late into the night on several occasions,” he said, highlighting the dedication shown despite demanding schedules. He noted that this spirit of collaboration enabled meaningful discussions on key legislative matters. Birla proudly announced that the Lok Sabha achieved a productivity of 111 per cent, reflecting efficient utilisation of time and focused debates.

The session witnessed the passage of significant bills, including the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025 (VB-G RAM G Bill), which replaces the MGNREGA with an enhanced guarantee of 125 days of rural employment, and the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill, 2025, aimed at boosting clean energy through private participation. Other highlights included debates on supplementary demands for grants, air pollution, and insurance law amendments.

Also Read: Punjab to convene special Assembly session against G RAM G Bill in Jan

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal also moved motions on important reforms. Despite occasional disruptions common in democratic deliberations, the overall tone was one of constructive engagement. Members from both treasury and opposition benches contributed to late-night sittings, ensuring pending business was addressed. The Winter Session, originally scheduled amid high expectations, concluded on a note of accomplishment, with the Lok Sabha demonstrating resilience and productivity. The next sitting is likely during the Budget Session in early 2026.

The 269th session of the Rajya Sabha, part of the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, was adjourned sine die on Friday by Chairman and Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan, marking the conclusion of a highly productive period. As the Upper House assembled, Chairman Radhakrishnan took up listed business. After laying papers, the Chairman announced the conclusion of the 269th session of the House and expressed profound gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of House J.P. Nadda, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, and all members for their felicitations and cooperation.

This was his first session presiding over the Upper House after assuming office. Describing the session as “very productive”, he highlighted remarkable achievements, including an unprecedented average of over 84 Zero Hour notices per day — a 30.1 per cent increase over the previous two sessions — and more than 15 matters raised daily during Zero Hour, reflecting a nearly 50 per cent surge. The House sat late or skipped lunch recesses on five days to complete business, functioning for about 92 hours with an impressive productivity of 121 per cent.

Key discussions included a special commemorative debate on the 150th anniversary of ‘Vande Mataram’, spanning over two days with 82 members participating, and a three-day discussion on electoral reforms involving 57 members. The Rajya Sabha passed eight bills, including the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Act, 2024, with 212 members contributing. A record 59 Private Members’ Bills were introduced, underscoring vibrant democratic engagement. Radhakrishnan praised members for utilising parliamentary tools sincerely and hoped for continued fruitful debates in future sessions, emphasising their role as custodians of democracy.

For More Update Visit Munsif News 24×7 (Website) (@MunsifNewsDesk) / X