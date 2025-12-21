With CLAT 2026 Telangana State Topper and More Than 17 Students Getting Selected in NLUs, Legaledge Hyderabad Delivers Big in CLAT 2026

Hyderabad: With more than 20 students securing impressive ranks and selections in National Law Universities, including the Telangana State Topper, Legaledge Hyderabad has delivered an exceptional performance in CLAT 2026, making a strong statement with its results.

The Hyderabad centre produced several outstanding individual achievements, led by Asmita Joshi, a student of the two year classroom program, who secured an impressive All India Rank 16 and emerged as the Telangana State Topper. Other notable achievers from the centre include Mihika Agarwal with AIR 61 and Shivang with AIR 71, along with many more students who secured strong ranks and contributed to the centre’s remarkable overall performance.

To celebrate these results, a grand celebration was organised at the Legaledge Madhapur centre, where students, parents, and faculty gathered to mark the success. The centre was filled with pride and excitement as students basked in the glory of their hard work and achievements. Centre Director Sakshi Tomar expressed immense pride in her students while interacting with the media.

She later shared that the Hyderabad centre began operations in April 2025 and CLAT 2026 marked its first offline batch. Despite the examination being relatively tricky this year, with a strong focus on analytical reasoning, Legaledge students performed exceptionally well as they were trained to handle both best and worst case scenarios. She credited the success to Legaledge’s well structured curriculum and the consistent efforts of the centre’s exceptional faculty.

Beyond Hyderabad, Legaledge’s Pan India performance in CLAT 2026 has been equally remarkable. The institute recorded the highest number of classroom selections across the country, including All India Ranks 1, 2, 3, 7, 8, 9, and 10. In total, 31 students secured ranks within the top 50 All India Ranks, along with 9 state toppers and 12 city toppers, further reinforcing Legaledge’s dominance in CLAT preparation nationwide.

With the results now declared, students are entering the crucial phase of preference filling and counselling. Legaledge is actively supporting students during this stage by helping them choose the right preferences and guiding them through every step of the counselling process to ensure their ranks translate into admissions at top National Law Universities.