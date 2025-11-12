India

Woman, 2 children die after ”consuming” pesticides in Bihar

Three members of a family, including two children, died after they allegedly consumed pesticides in Bihar's Buxar district, police said on Wednesday.

Safiya Begum12 November 2025 - 12:34
Woman, 2 children die after ''consuming'' pesticides in Bihar
Woman, 2 children die after ''consuming'' pesticides in Bihar

Buxar: Three members of a family, including two children, died after they allegedly consumed pesticides in Bihar’s Buxar district, police said on Wednesday.

A one-year-old boy, who was also allegedly fed pesticides, was taken to the Buxar Sadar Hospital but referred to Patna for advanced treatment as his condition deteriorated, a senior officer said.

“After an altercation with her husband, 30-year-old Sabita Devi was suspected of having consumed pesticides in her residence in Purab Tola locality within the Naya Bhojpur police station limits on Tuesday, and she allegedly gave pesticides to her seven-year-old daughter Jyoti, five-year-old son Akash and one-year-old son Vikash,” he said.

“Three of them died, and one child is battling for his life,” the police officer said.

An investigation has been initiated, and a team has been sent to Buxar Sadar Hospital for inquiries, he

A Buxar Sadar Hospital official stated that they appeared to have ingested pesticides, and three of them were declared brought dead. 

Sabita’s husband Sunil Kumar, a mason by profession, told reporters that Sabita was his third wife.

“When the condition of Sabita and her children deteriorated on Tuesday evening, family members took them to a nearby hospital. They were later referred to the Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared Sabita, Jyoti, and Akash dead on arrival,” the officer added.
