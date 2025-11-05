Hyderabad Tragedy: Woman and Daughter Die by Suicide in Hyderabad’s Hussain Sagar

Hyderabad: A tragic incident has come to light in the city, where a woman allegedly ended her life along with her two-year-old daughter by jumping into Tank Bund, reportedly due to family disputes.

According to police reports, the deceased has been identified as Keertika Agarwal (28), a chartered accountant by profession. She was married to Prudvilal, a businessman residing in the Old City area. The couple had been facing marital issues for some time, which led Keertika to move out of her marital home about a year and a half ago. Since then, she had been living with her parents in Bahadurpura along with her daughter, Biyara.

Also Read: Man Dies by Self-Immolation Outside Kushaiguda Traffic Police Station in Malkajgiri

On November 2, Keertika allegedly took the drastic step of jumping into the Tank Bund waters with her child. Locals near Neera Café on Necklace Road noticed a body floating in the lake and immediately alerted the police.

The Hussain Sagar Lake Police retrieved the body and shifted it to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem. Initially, police were unable to identify the deceased woman, but after her parents filed a missing person complaint stating that Keertika and her daughter had not returned home, authorities matched the description and informed the family.

Tragically, on Tuesday, police confirmed that the child’s body, recovered later, also belonged to Keertika’s daughter, Biyara. The investigation revealed that ongoing domestic tensions may have driven Keertika to take this extreme step.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway to ascertain the full circumstances that led to the incident.