Woman Arrested for Blackmailing Men with Nude Videos: Police

A shocking blackmail scam involving a young woman named Joy has come to light in Visakhapatnam. The woman targeted wealthy and influential men through social media, trapping them in a honeytrap scheme.

She would drug the victims, and once they lost consciousness, her team would record explicit videos and photos of them. The victims were then blackmailed for money using the footage.

Bhimili police have arrested Joy, but authorities believe there could be more victims involved. Police are conducting a deeper investigation to uncover the full extent of the scam.

Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi confirmed the arrest.