Crime & Accidents

Woman Arrested for Blackmailing Men with Nude Videos: Police

She would drug the victims, and once they lost consciousness, her team would record explicit videos and photos of them. The victims were then blackmailed for money using the footage.

Mohammed Yousuf6 October 2024 - 17:49
186 1 minute read
Woman Arrested for Blackmailing Men with Nude Videos: Police
Woman Arrested for Blackmailing Men with Nude Videos: Police

A shocking blackmail scam involving a young woman named Joy has come to light in Visakhapatnam. The woman targeted wealthy and influential men through social media, trapping them in a honeytrap scheme.

She would drug the victims, and once they lost consciousness, her team would record explicit videos and photos of them. The victims were then blackmailed for money using the footage.

Bhimili police have arrested Joy, but authorities believe there could be more victims involved. Police are conducting a deeper investigation to uncover the full extent of the scam.

Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi confirmed the arrest.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf6 October 2024 - 17:49
186 1 minute read

Related Articles

Car Plows into Three Friends Sitting by the Road

Car Plows into Three Friends Sitting by the Road

6 October 2024 - 17:45
Woman Arrested for Killing Girl Over Loan Repayment Dispute

Woman Arrested for Killing Girl Over Loan Repayment Dispute

6 October 2024 - 16:52
Seven Members of a Family Killed in Mumbai Building Fire

Seven Members of a Family Killed in Mumbai Building Fire

6 October 2024 - 14:54
7 killed as passenger car falls into ravine in Afghanistan

7 killed as passenger car falls into ravine in Afghanistan

6 October 2024 - 09:37
Back to top button