Woman Arrested with Pistol at J&K’s Mata Vaishno Devi Temple

Jammu: A woman pilgrim was arrested after a pistol was recovered from her possession at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, officials said on Tuesday.

The arrested woman, identified as Jyoti Gupta from Delhi, claimed to be a retired police constable. Officials stated that she was apprehended after a pistol and six rounds of ammunition were found on her at a security checkpoint during the night between March 14 and 15.

Investigation Underway

Authorities revealed that the licence for the weapon had expired several years ago.

“The licence of the weapon had expired a few years back. An investigation has been started in the incident,” the officials confirmed.

About the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine

The Mata Vaishno Devi temple, one of Jammu and Kashmir’s most revered Hindu shrines, is located atop the Trikuta Hills in Reasi district at an altitude of 1,500 meters.

Each year, around one crore devotees visit the cave temple, making offerings in the form of cash and precious metals worth crores of rupees.

The temple is managed by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), which operates under the leadership of J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Historical Significance of the Temple

The Vaishno Devi temple was already in existence by 1846 when Maharaja Gulab Singh established the Dharmarth Trust to oversee several temples in his territory.

Originally, the temple was part of this trust, which remained under the administration of Gulab Singh’s descendants after Independence. His descendant, Karan Singh, managed the temple as the hereditary trustee until 1986.

That year, then-J&K Governor Jagmohan enacted legislation transferring control of the Vaishno Devi temple from the Dharmarth Trust and hereditary priests to a separate Shrine Board.

Religious Importance of Vaishno Devi

Vaishno Devi is identified with the power of Vishnu and is also considered an incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi. Religious historians often associate Vaishno Devi with the great Goddess Mahadevi, believing that she embodies all divine powers and is linked to the entire creation.

Pilgrims frequently equate Vaishno Devi with Durga, a form of Lakshmi, and refer to her as Seranwali, meaning ‘the lion rider.’ Some traditions even suggest that Vaishno Devi is the future consort of Kalki, the prophesied final avatar of Vishnu.

The temple holds sacred significance for both Hindus and Sikhs, with many prominent saints, including Swami Vivekananda, having visited the shrine.