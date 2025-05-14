Hyderabad: Woman Brutally Murdered by Husband in Balapur

A 30-year-old woman, Nazeeya Begum, was brutally murdered by her husband, Zakir Ahmed, in New Green City, Kothapet, located in the Balapur area. The couple had recently moved to the locality along with their three children.

Husband Suspected Infidelity, Commits Heinous Crime

According to preliminary investigation, Zakir suspected Nazeeya of having an extramarital affair. In a shocking act of violence, he tied her with a rope, attacked her using glass shards, and then strangled her to death late at night.

Victim’s Mother Alerts Police

The gruesome crime came to light when Nazeeya’s mother, Rubina, contacted the police the following morning. By the time authorities arrived at the scene, Zakir had already fled.

Balapur Police Launch Manhunt

The Balapur Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. A manhunt is underway to trace and apprehend the accused. Officials are also recording statements from family members and neighbors to gather further details.

Community in Shock

The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, raising concerns over domestic violence and the safety of women in abusive relationships.