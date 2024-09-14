Hyderabad

Woman Commits Suicide by Jumping from Fifth Floor in Hyderabad (Sensitive Video)

In an incident at the Giri Shikhar Apartments building in Ramnagar, a 23-year-old woman named Sana Begum committed suicide by jumping from the fifth floor. She died instantly at the scene.

Mohammed Yousuf
Hyderabad: In an incident at the Giri Shikhar Apartments building in Ramnagar, a 23-year-old woman named Sana Begum committed suicide by jumping from the fifth floor. She died instantly at the scene.

The reasons for her suicide are yet to be determined. Police have arrived at the location and are collecting details regarding the incident.

