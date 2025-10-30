“Where Is the ₹4,000 Pension?” — Woman Confronts Congress Minister During Padayatra

Hyderabad: Tensions surfaced during the Congress party’s padayatra in Erragadda as Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, campaigning alongside party candidate Naveen Yadav for the Jubilee Hills by-election, was confronted by an elderly woman over unfulfilled government promises.

The woman directly questioned the minister about the ₹4,000 pension and 200 units of free electricity promised by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy during the election campaign. She expressed her frustration, noting that despite assurances, pensions had not been disbursed, and electricity bills were still being issued. Eyewitnesses said the minister struggled to provide satisfactory answers, leaving the crowd visibly engaged in the confrontation.

Reports indicate that the Congress cabinet is fully mobilized in the Jubilee Hills constituency, with multiple ministers assigned to campaign in each division. However, many residents are holding the party accountable for pre-election pledges, including the six guarantees and 420 promises previously announced. Questions regarding free gold, pensions, and electricity have repeatedly come up, putting ministers on the defensive.

The incident in Erragadda underscores rising public dissatisfaction over pending welfare commitments and highlights the challenges Congress faces in convincing voters ahead of the November 11 bypoll.