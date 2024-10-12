Andhra PradeshCrime & Accidents

Woman, daughter-in-law gangraped in Andhra Pradesh

Two women of a family were gangraped by four unidentified persons during early on Saturday in Sathya Sai district of Andhra Pradesh, police said.

Fouzia Farhana12 October 2024 - 18:34
Woman, daughter-in-law gangraped in Andhra Pradesh
Woman, daughter-in-law gangraped in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Two women of a family were gangraped by four unidentified persons during early on Saturday in Sathya Sai district of Andhra Pradesh, police said.

According to a senior police official, a woman and her daughter-in-law, along with their other family members were staying at an under-construction paper mill in Chilamathur mandal in the district.

The motorcycle-borne miscreants raped the women after beating up their husbands-father and son who confronted them. “We have formed special teams to nab the criminals,” the official said.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed the district police to nab the perpetrators as early as possible and arrest them.

Source
PTI
Tags
Fouzia Farhana12 October 2024 - 18:34

Related Articles

Woman Dies by Suicide Unable to Bear the Loss of Husband and Sons

Woman Dies by Suicide Unable to Bear the Loss of Husband and Sons

12 October 2024 - 17:19
Arunachal: Police arrest two for circulating fake pornographic video

Arunachal: Police arrest two for circulating fake pornographic video

12 October 2024 - 16:41
Software Engineer Dies by Suicide Due to Online Betting Losses

Software Engineer Dies by Suicide Due to Online Betting Losses

12 October 2024 - 15:51
Ram Leela in Jail: Two Vaanar Characters Escape While "Searching" for Sita

Ram Leela in Jail: Two Vaanar Characters Escape While “Searching” for Sita

12 October 2024 - 15:03
Back to top button