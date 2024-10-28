Woman dies, 50 fall ill after eating momos in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A woman died and about 50 others were taken ill after eating momos at a roadside food stall in Banjara Hills here.

Some of the victims filed a complaint with Banjara Hills Police on Monday. They said they ate momos from a stall on Friday.

Police registered a case and took up the investigation. Two persons selling momos were arrested.

Reshma Begum (31), her children and several other people of Singadakunta Basti ate momos on Friday. They developed vomits and motions on Saturday and approached different hospitals in Banjara Hills.

After Reshma Begum’s condition turned critical, she was shifted to Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), where she succumbed.

Officials suspect that in addition to momos, mayonnaise and chutney may have caused the food poisoning.

Meanwhile, about 36 students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Peddapalli district were taken ill due to suspected food poisoning.

The incident occurred at Mutharam mandal headquarters, on Sunday night. The female students were suffering from cough and difficulty breathing.

All of them were admitted in the government hospital Peddapalli. According to District Medical and Health Officer, K. Pramood Kumar, except cough and difficulty in breathing, the health condition of the students was stable.

Denying the possibility of food poisoning, DMHO said that students would have developed vomits and motions if they consumed toxic food. However, except cough, no student complained about vomiting and motions, he made it clear.

Anxious parents, who rushed to the hospital, alleged that the school authorities made the students remove the grass in the premises. They said the school staff sprayed pesticides before they asked students to remove the grass and exposure to pesticides may have resulted in their falling ill.