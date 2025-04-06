Woman Dies in Roller Coaster Accident at Delhi Amusement Park

New Delhi: A tragic incident occurred in the capital city of India, where a 24-year-old woman died after falling from a roller coaster ride at an amusement park. The victim, Priyanka, was all set to get married in 2026 and had gone to the amusement park with her fiancé for a casual outing.

Victim Was a Telecom Sales Manager Living in Delhi

Priyanka, who resided in Chanakyapuri, Delhi, was working as a sales manager in a private telecom company. She got engaged to Nikhil, a resident of Najafgarh, in January 2023. The couple had postponed their wedding to February 2026 to focus on financial stability.

Accident Took Place at Fun N Food Water Park

On April 3, Priyanka and her fiancé visited the Fun N Food Water Park on the outskirts of Delhi. While riding the roller coaster, the safety bar of Priyanka’s seat reportedly broke while the ride was at a height, causing her to fall. She sustained severe injuries from the fall.

Efforts to Save Her Failed

Nikhil immediately rushed Priyanka to a nearby hospital. However, despite receiving medical treatment, Priyanka succumbed to her injuries and passed away.

Police Investigate Park Management for Negligence

Upon receiving information about the incident, police arrived at the hospital and began an investigation. Medical records and post-mortem reports were collected before her body was handed over to the family. Authorities have registered a case against the amusement park management for negligence, and further investigation is underway.

Let me know if you’d like meta descriptions, social media captions, or hashtags too!