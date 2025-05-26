Woman Electrocuted After Live Wire Falls on Bike; Husband and Child Injured

Hyderabad: A tragic incident unfolded in Keesara Nagaram Municipality on Friday night when a live electric wire snapped and fell on a couple riding a motorbike, leading to the death of the wife and injuries to the husband and their 3-year-old child.

Live Wire Snaps Amid Storm, Falls on Family

The incident occurred in Bapureddy Colony under the jurisdiction of Nagaram Municipality. The victims, identified as Suresh and Mounika, originally hail from Khammam district and were residing in the area with their young son, Shreyas.

As they were riding on their bike during strong gusty winds, a live electricity wire snapped and suddenly fell on them. The wire reportedly landed directly on Mounika, causing severe injuries.

Also Read: Telangana Breaks New Ground with Unprecedented ₹1 Crore Announcement – Details Inside”

Mounika Succumbs to Injuries, Others Injured

Local residents quickly responded to the incident and rushed the injured family to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, Mounika succumbed to her injuries, while Suresh and the child, Shreyas, sustained injuries but are currently undergoing treatment.

Residents Raise Concerns Over Safety

The incident has sparked outrage and concern among local residents about the safety of electrical infrastructure in the municipality. Locals allege negligence on the part of authorities, citing poor maintenance of electric lines, especially during storm-prone weather.

Demand for Action and Compensation

Residents are demanding a thorough investigation into the incident, compensation for the family, and immediate steps to ensure such tragedies do not repeat. Civic authorities and electricity department officials are yet to release an official statement.