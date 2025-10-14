Tragedy in Balanagar: Woman Ends Life After Killing Her Twin Children

Hyderabad: In a deeply disturbing incident, a woman took her own life after allegedly killing her twin children in the Padam Nagar area of Balanagar on Tuesday.

Police identified the deceased as Sai Lakshmi, who reportedly strangled her two-year-old twins to death before jumping from the third floor of her apartment building. She sustained critical injuries from the fall and succumbed to them instantly.

According to investigators, Sai Lakshmi hailed from Nazod village in Eluru district. Preliminary inquiries suggest that domestic disputes may have driven her to take the extreme step.

Residents in the area were left shocked by the tragedy, and police have since registered a case and begun a thorough investigation to determine the full circumstances leading up to the incident.

Officials said they are examining both personal and family-related issues that could have triggered the act, while the bodies have been shifted for postmortem examination.