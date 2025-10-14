Hyderabad

Tragedy in Balanagar: Woman Ends Life After Killing Her Twin Children

In a deeply disturbing incident, a woman took her own life after allegedly killing her twin children in the Padam Nagar area of Balanagar on Tuesday.

Mohammed Yousuf14 October 2025 - 15:51
Police identified the deceased as Sai Lakshmi, who reportedly strangled her two-year-old twins to death before jumping from the third floor of her apartment building. She sustained critical injuries from the fall and succumbed to them instantly.

According to investigators, Sai Lakshmi hailed from Nazod village in Eluru district. Preliminary inquiries suggest that domestic disputes may have driven her to take the extreme step.

Residents in the area were left shocked by the tragedy, and police have since registered a case and begun a thorough investigation to determine the full circumstances leading up to the incident.

Officials said they are examining both personal and family-related issues that could have triggered the act, while the bodies have been shifted for postmortem examination.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
