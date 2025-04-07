Woman Ends Life by Hanging in Chevella

Hyderabad: In two distressing incidents reported in and around Hyderabad, a young woman has gone missing from Bandlaguda, while another married woman died by suicide in Chevella, prompting police investigations in both cases.

28-Year-Old Woman Missing from Bandlaguda Under Mysterious Circumstances

A woman identified as Sankepalli Niharika (28), a private employee residing at Indu Aranya Apartments in Bandlaguda, went missing from her home on April 5. The incident falls under the Nagole police station limits.

According to the family, Niharika left home without informing anyone and did not return even at night. Repeated calls to her mobile phone went unanswered, as the device was reportedly switched off. After checking with friends and relatives and finding no leads, her father lodged a missing complaint with Nagole police on Sunday.

The police have registered a case and launched a search operation to trace her whereabouts.

Chevella Woman Dies by Suicide, Cause Yet to Be Determined

In a separate and tragic case, a 30-year-old married woman died by suicide at her residence in Chevella Housing Board Colony on Saturday night. The deceased, identified as Taruni alias Yamuna, was married to Govindagari Purushotham Reddy, a resident of the same area.

The couple, who had been in a relationship for a few years before marrying two years ago, were reportedly living together. Yamuna allegedly hanged herself in her room while her husband was not at home.

Family members found her unresponsive and informed the Chevella police, who have registered a case based on a complaint by the woman’s parents. The exact reason for the suicide remains unknown, and an investigation is ongoing.

Authorities Investigating Both Cases

Both Nagole and Chevella police have confirmed that investigations are underway. Officials urge anyone with relevant information on the missing woman case or the suicide to come forward to aid in the proceedings.