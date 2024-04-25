Woman gang-raped in front of her daughter

Jaipur: A woman was allegedly gang-raped at knifepoint by two men in front of her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter in Dungarpur in Rajasthan, police said on Thursday.

Station House Officer Bhagwan Lal Meghwal said that the incident occurred on Wednesday night.

The woman was staying in the guards’ room of an apartment with her husband and daughter for the last six years, the SHO said.

Two men, riding a bike, forcefully entered the room and raped the woman at knifepoint in front of her daughter. They also threatened to kill the child, if she screamed, he said.

The woman’s husband was not at home when the incident happened, he said.

A case was registered and efforts are being made to identify and nab the accused, he added.