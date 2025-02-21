Woman Gang-Raped on Bengaluru Hotel Terrace, Three Arrested: Police

Bengaluru: A horrific incident of a woman being gang-raped by four known youths on the terrace of a private hotel in Bengaluru has come to light.

According to police sources, the crime occurred near Jyothi Nivas College under the jurisdiction of the Koramangala Police Station. The woman filed a complaint early Friday, prompting the police to launch a search operation to apprehend the accused.

Victim Under Medical Treatment

The survivor has been admitted to a private hospital for medical care. Authorities have visited the crime scene, gathered evidence, and collected CCTV footage from nearby buildings as part of their investigation.

Rising Cases of Sexual Assault in Bengaluru

This incident follows a series of similar crimes in Bengaluru:

January 21 Incident – Woman Gang-Raped at K.R. Market

A month ago, a woman waiting for a bus in K.R. Market was lured by a group of men who offered help. They later gang-raped her and robbed her of jewelry, cash, and a mobile phone.

The victim had asked the accused about bus availability to Yelahanka .

. The men pretended to assist her before leading her to an isolated location.

A complaint was lodged at the Women’s Police Station in the Central Division .

. Police detained one suspect and are currently interrogating him.

April 25, 2024 – 23-Year-Old Woman Kidnapped & Assaulted

In another shocking case, a 23-year-old woman was kidnapped by five men and subjected to brutal torture and gang rape in an isolated area.

Her family filed a missing complaint, leading to an investigation.

High Grounds Police arrested all five accused involved in the crime.

Police Investigation & Legal Action

Authorities are actively investigating the latest Koramangala case and searching for the suspects. Further details are expected to emerge as the probe continues.

This disturbing trend highlights the urgent need for enhanced security, stricter enforcement of laws, and improved public safety measures in Bengaluru.