Woman gets Rakhi gift of kidney from younger brother

Panaji: The Raksha Bandhan festival became extra special for a 43-year-old woman from South Goa as her younger brother gifted her a new lease of life by donating one of his kidneys to her earlier this year.

The woman, who suffered from polycystic kidney disease, received a kidney from her 35-year-old brother at a private hospital in April.

While the names of the brother-sister duo have been kept under wraps on request from the family, they have become an inspiration for organ donors.

“My wife was emotional when she tied rakhi to her brother. Right from childhood, they have been ideal siblings,” the woman’s husband said.

A nephrologist at the private hospital said the woman suffered from polycystic kidney disease and was in the final stages, requiring an urgent transplant.

The patient’s younger brother, who is married, was ready to donate his kidney. He was first treated for kidney stones, and after necessary permissions, the organ was donated through the laparoscopic kidney donation method, the doctor said.