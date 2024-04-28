Woman held for killing brother with boyfriend’s help

Nagpur: A 28-year-old woman, her mother and two others have been arrested for allegedly killing her brother for his alcohol-fuelled violence in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district, police said on Sunday.

The police on Saturday arrested Abha Ughade, her mother Deepali Ughade (54), her boyfriend Atul Raju Bhamode (31) and one Pappu Shyamalal Burde (28), an official said.

The victim, Rajat Ughade (26), a resident of Ashirwad Nagar, was allegedly strangled to death, and his body was dumped in Khindsi Lake Ramtek on April 16, he said.

The two accused women had lodged a missing person’s complaint for the victim, he said.

Abha, a divorcee, was living with her mother and brother and was upset with his violent behaviour under the influence of alcohol, the official said.

Abha allegedly enlisted her boyfriend Atul’s help to kill her brother and offered to pay him money to carry out the murder, he said.

Atul and his friend Pappu lured the victim on the pretext of taking him out for a drink, strangled him and disposed of the body in the lake at Abha’s insistence, the official said, adding that she allegedly paid the duo Rs 10,000.

Following interrogation, Abha confessed to being involved in the murder, he said.