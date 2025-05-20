Woman Judge Delivers Son at Government Hospital, Promotes Trust in Public Healthcare

Hyderabad: Jyothi Ramai, a Junior Civil Court Judge from Vemulawada, Telangana, has recently given birth to a son through a normal delivery at the Vemulawada Area Hospital. This marks her second successful delivery at a government facility, further promoting the reliability and quality of public healthcare in the state.

Judge’s Advocacy for Government Hospitals

In 2023, Judge Jyothi Ramai also gave birth to her daughter at the same government hospital, setting an example by choosing public healthcare for both her pregnancies. Her repeated trust in government hospitals has inspired many to reconsider their views on public healthcare, which often gets overshadowed by private medical institutions.

Health Minister Applauds the Judge’s Gesture

Telangana’s Health Minister, Dr. D. Rajanarsimha, congratulated the judge on the birth of her son and praised her decision to choose a government hospital for both of her deliveries. He highlighted the state’s commitment to strengthening public hospitals, which now offer modern medical facilities and expert doctors available round-the-clock.

Minister Rajanarsimha also encouraged citizens to take full advantage of the free healthcare services provided by the government, ensuring that they trust and make use of the quality medical care now available at public hospitals.

Promoting Public Healthcare and Trust in Government Facilities

By choosing public healthcare for both her deliveries, Judge Jyothi Ramai has helped highlight the improved medical services offered by Telangana’s government hospitals, showcasing their role in providing safe, reliable, and accessible healthcare for all.