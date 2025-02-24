Woman Killed, 11 Injured in J&K Road Accident; Authorities Intensify Traffic Safety Measures

Jammu: A tragic road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district claimed the life of a woman and left 11 others injured on Monday morning. The incident occurred at Galli Upper Neera around 10:15 a.m., when a taxi traveling from Chabba to Ramban lost control and met with an accident.

Victim Identified; Injured Shifted to Hospital

According to police officials, the deceased has been identified as Sankesha Devi, wife of Raghbeer Singh, a resident of Chabba. The 11 injured passengers were rushed to the district hospital in Ramban for immediate medical treatment.

“The police have taken cognizance of the incident, and further investigation is underway,” an official stated.

Frequent Accidents Raise Safety Concerns in J&K

This tragic accident comes just two days after another major mishap in which a bus carrying pilgrims from Himachal Pradesh skidded off the road and plunged into a 30-foot-deep gorge near the Manda police checkpost on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway. The incident left one driver dead and 17 pilgrims injured.

Over-speeding, reckless driving, overloading, and road rage remain major causes of road accidents in Jammu and Kashmir. The hilly terrain, unpredictable weather conditions, and lack of proper safety measures further contribute to these mishaps.

Traffic Department Cracks Down on Violators

In response to the rising number of accidents, the J&K Traffic Department has launched an aggressive campaign against traffic violators, over-speeding, and underage driving. Officials are taking strict action against reckless drivers, with a particular focus on minors who are given vehicles by parents without considering the safety risks.

Major Steps Taken to Curb Accidents

Seizure of Violating Vehicles Over 3,000 vehicles, including motorcycles, scooties, and cars, have been seized in Srinagar in the past two months alone. Helmet Distribution & Fuel Restrictions Authorities have been actively distributing helmets to two-wheeler riders to ensure safety.

to two-wheeler riders to ensure safety. Fuel stations across J&K have been instructed not to provide fuel to two-wheeler riders who are not wearing helmets. Strict Penalties for Underage Driving The Regional Transport Officer (RTO) has issued a public notice , warning parents that they could face legal action if their underage children are caught driving .

has issued a , warning parents that they could face if their . Under the Motor Vehicles Act, parents of minors caught driving are liable for imprisonment and hefty fines. Awareness Campaigns Authorities have partnered with religious leaders and social organizations to spread awareness about road safety .

to . Campaigns have been launched against stunt biking, reckless driving, and the misuse of vehicles by young riders.

Road Safety: A Collective Responsibility

With road accidents on the rise, authorities emphasize that strict enforcement of traffic laws and public cooperation are crucial for ensuring safer roads. Citizens are urged to follow traffic regulations, avoid reckless driving, and prioritize safety measures to prevent unnecessary loss of lives.

The recent accidents in J&K serve as a grim reminder of the importance of road safety awareness and responsible driving. Authorities continue to implement stringent measures, but public participation remains key to reducing road fatalities in the region