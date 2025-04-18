Hyderabad: Woman Kills Six-Month-Old Daughter to Clear Way for Third Marriage

Medak: In a deeply disturbing incident, a woman in Telangana’s Medak district allegedly killed her six-month-old daughter with the help of her father and aunt, considering the child an obstacle to her third marriage.

Two Marriages End, Third Planned

Nunavath Gayathri, a resident of Topya Thanda in Chilipiched mandal, was previously married twice. Her first marriage, with a man from Adhmapur Thanda in Narsapur mandal, ended shortly after. Later, she married a man from Sitaram Thanda in Kulcharam mandal, and the couple had a baby girl six months ago. However, she developed differences with her second husband and left him, taking the baby with her.

Family Plots to Eliminate Infant

When Gayathri’s parents decided to arrange her third marriage, she allegedly felt the infant would be a hurdle, as there was no one to care for the child. Police said she conspired with her father Rathla Deepla and aunt Bhuli, an Anganwadi teacher, to kill the baby. The trio reportedly threw the infant into the Manjeera river near the Sri Chamundeshwari Devi temple in Chilipiched mandal.

Complaint Leads to Shocking Discovery

The child’s father filed a missing complaint at Kulcharam police station. During the investigation, authorities uncovered the involvement of Gayathri and her relatives in the child’s murder. The three accused were arrested, presented before a Medak court on Thursday, and remanded to judicial custody.

Public Outrage Over Anganwadi Worker’s Role

The case has triggered public outrage, especially over the role of an Anganwadi worker — whose duty is to protect child welfare — allegedly participating in such a heinous act. Police are continuing their investigation.