Hyderabad

Hyderabad Woman Leaves Two-Year-Old Son at Bus Stand to Run Away with Instagram Friend

The incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the bus stand, in which the woman was seen coming with the child and returning alone after some time.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf28 July 2025 - 15:42
Nalgonda: In a heartbreaking incident, a Hyderabad woman left her two-year-old innocent son alone at the Nalgonda bus stand and allegedly ran away with a friend she made on Instagram.

After the woman left, passengers and RTC staff present at the bus stand noticed a child who was crying loudly. The staff immediately took the child into their arms and informed the police.

According to the police, initial investigations have revealed that the woman had befriended a man on Instagram and had run away with him. The child has been handed over to the Child Welfare Committee, while the search for the woman is on.

The incident has deeply shocked locals and social media users, who are expressing deep grief and anger over the mother’s inhumane act.

