Telangana: Woman Narrowly Escapes from Sugarcane Juicer Accident in Mahabubabad District

Mahabubabad, Telangana: In a shocking incident at Dornakal Mandal center in Mahabubabad district, a woman selling sugarcane juice narrowly escaped a life-threatening situation when her hair got caught in a sugarcane juicer machine. The woman, identified as Rajini, was in immense pain and panic when her long hair became entangled in the machine, causing her to scream for help.

Heroic Efforts from Locals Save Woman from Potential Danger

Rajini, originally from Andhra Pradesh, had relocated to Mahabubabad with her family in search of livelihood. She was carrying out her regular business of making sugarcane juice when the unfortunate accident took place. The incident occurred near the Dornakal Post Office when her hair got caught between the metal gears of the juicer.

Hearing her screams for help, local residents acted swiftly. They immediately cut off the power supply to the machine, stopping it before it could cause further harm. The machine was then reversed, freeing Rajini from the terrifying ordeal.

Woman Injured But Receiving Treatment at Khammam Hospital

Although Rajini managed to escape a potentially deadly accident, she sustained minor injuries on her hand. She was quickly transported to Khammam Hospital for medical treatment, where she is currently receiving care. The locals’ quick actions saved her from more severe consequences.

This incident highlights the dangers of using heavy machinery and emphasizes the importance of safety precautions, especially for small businesses like Rajini’s sugarcane juice stall. It also sheds light on the vital role of community support in times of emergency.