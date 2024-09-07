Woman Raped in Broad Daylight on Road in Ujjain, Disturbing Video Surfaces on Social Media

Bhopal: A disturbing video has surfaced in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain which shows a woman being raped on a road by Lokesh, raising questions about the safety of women in the state.

An official said that the police rushed to the spot and brought the victim to the police station where a complaint was registered based on her statement.

Subsequently, the police carried out a search and claimed to have arrested the accused Lokesh.

According to police, the victim met the accused near a liquor shop and they consumed alcohol together. After she came under the influence of alcohol, the accused overpowered and raped her.

Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Omprakash Mishra said that the incident occurred on Wednesday.

“Police team swung into action soon after video surfaced on social media. An FIR was registered and the accused was arrested,” Mishra said.

This incident has raised questions about the safety of women in Ujjain city. Ujjain is also the home district of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who was in the city for the past two days following the death of his father.

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari shared the video on X and questioned about the law and order situation of the state.

“Women are not safe even on busy streets and they are being raped in broad daylight in MP. This is possible only when law and order end completely,” Patwari said.

He added that if this is the condition in the Chief Minister’s home town, then the condition of the rest of the state can be easily understood.