Woman Receives Dead Body in Parcel and a Letter Threatening Her for 1.3 Crores

Amaravati, West Godavari: A shocking and disturbing incident unfolded in Yendagandi village, Undi Mandal, West Godavari district, where a woman received a parcel containing the body of an unidentified person. The chilling discovery was made by Naga Tulsi, who had earlier requested financial assistance from the Kshatriya Seva Samithi to help build her house.

Incident Details:

The Kshatriya Seva Samithi had earlier sent tiles to Tulsi as part of the promised aid. After requesting further support for electrical appliances such as lights, fans, and switches, she received a parcel on Thursday night. The parcel was reportedly delivered by an auto driver who was instructed by an unidentified woman to drop it off at Tulsi’s home. Upon opening the package, Tulsi was horrified to find the body of a male, aged approximately 45 years, and a threatening letter demanding a sum of ₹1.30 crore. The letter warned of severe consequences if the amount was not paid.

Police Investigation:

The discovery sent shockwaves through the community, and Tulsi’s family immediately alerted the police. The authorities, led by West Godavari Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi, rushed to the scene. The body was shifted for post-mortem, and initial reports suggest the victim may have been strangled. The police have started an investigation to identify the victim and the motive behind the murder.

Link to Kshatriya Seva Samithi:

Tulsi’s connection with the Kshatriya Seva Samithi, where she had applied for financial help, is being closely examined. The investigation has also expanded to focus on Tulsi’s family, particularly her sister’s husband, Siddharth Varma, who allegedly fled after the parcel was delivered. Authorities are scrutinizing call records to uncover possible links between the family and the suspects involved.

Police Action:

The investigation team is conducting a thorough search to locate Varma and anyone else connected to the crime. Meanwhile, the police are working to verify the identity of the body and determine if the murder was premeditated. The authorities have also issued a statement urging the public to come forward with any relevant information.

The police are focusing on several aspects of the case, including the motive for the demand of ₹1.30 crore and why the body was delivered in such a gruesome manner. Authorities are also investigating missing persons reports in the surrounding areas to help identify the victim.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have assured the public that they are doing everything in their power to bring the culprits to justice. The case has raised serious concerns about the safety and security of citizens, as the investigation delves deeper into the identity of the victim and the perpetrators.

