Hyderabad Tragedy: Woman Severely Injured After Gas Leak Sparks Fire at Home

A tragic gas leak accident in Rajendranagar on Saturday afternoon caused a sudden fire inside a house in New Friends Colony, leaving a 55-year-old woman, Madhavi Thagoor, severely injured. The incident created panic in the neighborhood as flames quickly spread across the kitchen area.

How the Fire Broke Out

According to initial reports:

Madhavi Thagoor was cooking in the kitchen when a gas leak triggered a sudden fire .

. Flames spread rapidly before she could react, causing serious burn injuries .

. Other family members who attempted to rescue her suffered minor injuries but managed to escape safely.

Quick Response from Police and Fire Teams

Local residents immediately alerted authorities. Within minutes:

Rajendranagar Police reached the location.

reached the location. Fire and Emergency Services arrived and brought the blaze under control.

arrived and brought the blaze under control. The injured woman was rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent medical treatment.

Officials confirmed that the timely response of neighbors and fire personnel prevented a major disaster.

Investigation Underway

Police have registered a case and begun an investigation to determine:

The exact cause of the gas leak

Whether the cylinder or pipeline had any defects

Safety measures followed inside the house

Officials also appealed to the public to regularly check gas connections to avoid similar incidents.

The Rajendranagar gas leak accident in New Friends Colony has once again highlighted the importance of household safety and quick emergency response. As investigation continues, authorities urge residents to remain vigilant and report any suspected gas leaks immediately.