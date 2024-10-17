Woman shot at in Delhi, four arrested

Crime & Accidents

A woman was shot at during an argument between her relatives at her home in southeast Delhi's Seelampur area here, police said.

New Delhi: A woman was shot at during an argument between her relatives at her home in southeast Delhi’s Seelampur area here, police said.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident which took place on Wednesday night, they said.

The matter came to light after Seelampur police station received information from GTB Hospital that a woman with a gunshot injury had been admitted to the facility, a senior police officer said.

Sadiya (21) was having a dispute with her husband Zeeshan and her in-laws, according to the officer.

“On Wednesday night, she called her four brothers — Muntahir, Tafseer, Shahzad and Gulrej — to her home in the Welcome area. Her brothers had an argument with her in-laws. During the argument, Muntahir fired a shot and the bullet hit Saadma, the wife of Zeeshan’s younger brother Javed,” the officer said.

Saadma sustained a bullet injury in her stomach and is undergoing treatment at GTB Hospital, police said.

Muntahir, Tafseer, Shahzad and Gulrej were arrested from the spot. Further investigation is underway, they said.

