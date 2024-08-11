Woman, son killed in roof collapse incident

Jalaun (UP): A woman and her seven-year-old son died, and two others were injured after the roof of their house collapsed in Koch area here on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in Mahaluba village around 5.30 am, Mohini (32), her son Debu, daughter Aditi (10) and husband Akhilesh (35) were asleep, and the roof collapsed trapping the family under its debris, they said.

The police reached the spot after getting information from the villagers. They rushed the injured to Koch Primary Health Center, where doctors declared Mohini and Debu dead, Superintendent of Police (SP) Devesh Kumar said.

The roof of the old house collapsed due to rain, he said.

The district magistrate inspected the spot along with officials and instructed the doctor to provide proper treatment to the injured father and daughter who have been referred to a medical college, he said.

The family would be provided financial help as per rules and the matter will also be investigated, the DM said.