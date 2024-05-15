Karnataka

Woman stabbed to death for allegedly rejecting love proposal in Karnataka

A 21-year-old woman was stabbed to death inside her house by her acquaintance in the early hours of Wednesday for allegedly rejecting his love proposal, police said.

Mohammed Yousuf
Woman stabbed to death for allegedly rejecting love proposal in Karnataka

Hubballi (Karnataka): A 21-year-old woman was stabbed to death inside her house by her acquaintance in the early hours of Wednesday for allegedly rejecting his love proposal, police said.

Twenty-three-year-old Vishwa alias Girish Sawant knocked on the door of Anjali Ambigera’s house at Veerapur Oni area within the jurisdiction of the Bendigeri police station limits here at around 5.45 am, they said.

When she opened the door, he stabbed her to death with a knife and fled the place, a senior police officer said.

A case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused and teams have been formed to nab him, police said.

