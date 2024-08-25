Woman thrown from sixth floor of house after failing to bring money from parents

Thane: A 40-year-old housewife suffered serious injuries after her in-laws allegedly threw her from the sixth floor of a building for failing to bring money from the parents, police said on Saturday.

While the incident took place in Mumbra near here last month, the complaint was lodged on Friday, said an official. No person has been arrested in the case so far.

The woman’s in-laws were demanding that she bring money from her parents. Angered by her refusal to comply, her husband Sabir Mukhtar Sheikh’s uncle Noor Mohammad on July 31 allegedly threw her down from the family’s sixth-floor apartment in Shailesh Nagar locality.

The woman suffered fractures in both her legs and multiple other injuries, and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the police official said.

A First Information Report was registered against Sabir Shaikh, Noor Mohammed, the woman’s mother-in-law, and three other members of the husband’s family under section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said. Further probe is underway.