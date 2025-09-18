Crime & Accidents

Woman Throws 3-Year-Old Daughter into Lake to Please her Boyfriend, Files Fake Missing Report

In a shocking case of parental homicide, police in Ajmer have arrested a woman for allegedly killing her three-year-old daughter by throwing her into a lake.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf18 September 2025 - 16:57
In a shocking case of parental homicide, police in Ajmer have arrested a woman for allegedly killing her three-year-old daughter by throwing her into a lake. The incident, which came to light after CCTV footage was examined, has left the city in shock.

According to police, the accused Anjali, who had separated from her husband and was living with another man, put her daughter to sleep on Tuesday night by singing a lullaby. She later carried the sleeping child to a nearby lake. When no one was around, she allegedly threw the toddler into the water and quietly sat nearby, pretending to know nothing.

Moments later, Anjali approached Head Constable Govind Sharma, who was on patrol near the lake, and claimed her daughter had gone missing. The constable helped her search throughout the night, but no trace of the child was found.

The next morning, CCTV footage from the area was reviewed. It showed Anjali walking with her daughter to the lake around 1:30 a.m., then sitting alone while looking at her phone. When confronted with the evidence, Anjali initially denied wrongdoing, but later confessed to killing her child.

Police recovered the body of the girl from the lake. During interrogation, Anjali admitted that her boyfriend, Alkesh, did not want her to raise a child, which allegedly pushed her to commit the crime. However, investigators believe she acted alone in carrying out the act.

Authorities have described the case as a disturbing example of how personal relationships can lead to extreme crimes. Anjali has been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway.

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
