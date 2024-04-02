Woman’s body, chopped into pieces and stuffed into sack, recovered in Kolkata

Kolkata: The body of a woman, chopped into pieces and stuffed into a sack, was recovered from an abandoned house in south Kolkata on Tuesday, police said.

The gruesome discovery came in the Watgunge area, close to the docks, after some residents complained to police about a foul smell emanating from the building.

A police team reached the spot and recovered the chopped body parts stuffed in a black plastic sack. The remains have been sent for post-mortem analysis and Homicide Department officials have reached the spot for a detailed investigation.

Police are trying to ascertain whether there is any CCTV installed in the area from which it can be traced who exactly dumped those chopped body parts there.

“We are trying to find out the identity of the woman who is assumed to be in her mid-thirties. Investigations are on whether she was murdered at that secluded place only or she was killed elsewhere and subsequently, her body parts were dumped there,” an investigation officer said.