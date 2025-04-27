Women Pugilists Shine as 14 Indians Reach Finals at Asian U-15 & U-17 Boxing Championships

Amman: Nine of India’s 12 Women’s U-15 boxers won their semifinal bouts, helping 14 Indian boxers secure spots in the finals after Day 8 of the Asian U-15 & U-17 Boxing Championships.

India’s Medal Tally on the Rise

India was already assured of 43 medals before the day’s action began. With several semifinal wins, many bronze medals have now been upgraded to at least silver, with chances for gold.

Dominant Performances by U-15 Women Boxers

In the Women’s U-15 semifinals:

Komal (30-33 kg) , Navya (58 kg) , and Sunaina (61 kg) registered dominant RSC (Referee Stopped Contest) victories.

, , and registered dominant RSC (Referee Stopped Contest) victories. Khushi Ahlawat (35 kg) , Tamanna (37 kg) , Princi (52 kg) , and Trushana Mohite (67 kg) won by clear points margins.

, , , and won by clear points margins. Milky Meinam (43 kg) fought hard for a close 3-2 victory.

fought hard for a close 3-2 victory. Svi (40 kg) and Vanshika (70+ kg) had byes and automatically moved into the finals.

Success in Men’s U-15 Category

In the Men’s U-15 competition:

Sanskar Vinod (35 kg) opened India’s account with an RSC win over Arsen Zhorobaev of Kyrgyzstan.

opened India’s account with an RSC win over Arsen Zhorobaev of Kyrgyzstan. Rudraksh Singh Khaidem (46 kg), Abhijeet (61 kg), and Lakshay Phogat (64 kg) also made it to the finals with impressive wins on points.

Day 8 Results

Men’s U-15 – Semifinals

30-33 kg: Yash Nikam (IND) lost to Temurbek Bakhtiyorov (UZB) – WP 0:5

35 kg: Sanskar Vinod (IND) def. Arsen Zhorobaev (KGZ) – RSC R2

37 kg: Harsil (IND) lost to Mukhriddin Khamidjonov (UZB) – WP 0:5

40 kg: Prikshit Balahra (IND) lost to Kuanysh Khalimbet (KAZ) – WP 0:5

43 kg: Hardik Dahiya (IND) lost to Zarfijon Nimatov (UZB) – WP 0:5

46 kg: Rudraksh Singh Khaidem (IND) def. Oybek Alimdjonov (UZB) – WP 5:0

49 kg: Sanchit Jayani (IND) lost to Rahimi Morteza (IRI) – WP 0:5

55 kg: Nelson Khwairakpam (IND) lost to Nurbakyt Toregeldi (KAZ) – WP 0:5

61 kg: Abhijeet (IND) def. Chen Yi-Fan (TPE) – WP 5:0

64 kg: Lakshay Phogat (IND) def. Andrii Lisnyk (UKR) – WP 4:1

70 kg: Parth (IND) lost to Temirlan Kazyyev (KAZ) – WP 0:5

Women’s U-15 – Semifinals