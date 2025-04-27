Sports
Women Pugilists Shine as 14 Indians Reach Finals at Asian U-15 & U-17 Boxing Championships
Nine of India’s 12 Women’s U-15 boxers won their semifinal bouts, helping 14 Indian boxers secure spots in the finals after Day 8 of the Asian U-15 & U-17 Boxing Championships.
India’s Medal Tally on the Rise
India was already assured of 43 medals before the day’s action began. With several semifinal wins, many bronze medals have now been upgraded to at least silver, with chances for gold.
Dominant Performances by U-15 Women Boxers
In the Women’s U-15 semifinals:
- Komal (30-33 kg), Navya (58 kg), and Sunaina (61 kg) registered dominant RSC (Referee Stopped Contest) victories.
- Khushi Ahlawat (35 kg), Tamanna (37 kg), Princi (52 kg), and Trushana Mohite (67 kg) won by clear points margins.
- Milky Meinam (43 kg) fought hard for a close 3-2 victory.
- Svi (40 kg) and Vanshika (70+ kg) had byes and automatically moved into the finals.
Success in Men’s U-15 Category
In the Men’s U-15 competition:
- Sanskar Vinod (35 kg) opened India’s account with an RSC win over Arsen Zhorobaev of Kyrgyzstan.
- Rudraksh Singh Khaidem (46 kg), Abhijeet (61 kg), and Lakshay Phogat (64 kg) also made it to the finals with impressive wins on points.
Day 8 Results
Men’s U-15 – Semifinals
- 30-33 kg: Yash Nikam (IND) lost to Temurbek Bakhtiyorov (UZB) – WP 0:5
- 35 kg: Sanskar Vinod (IND) def. Arsen Zhorobaev (KGZ) – RSC R2
- 37 kg: Harsil (IND) lost to Mukhriddin Khamidjonov (UZB) – WP 0:5
- 40 kg: Prikshit Balahra (IND) lost to Kuanysh Khalimbet (KAZ) – WP 0:5
- 43 kg: Hardik Dahiya (IND) lost to Zarfijon Nimatov (UZB) – WP 0:5
- 46 kg: Rudraksh Singh Khaidem (IND) def. Oybek Alimdjonov (UZB) – WP 5:0
- 49 kg: Sanchit Jayani (IND) lost to Rahimi Morteza (IRI) – WP 0:5
- 55 kg: Nelson Khwairakpam (IND) lost to Nurbakyt Toregeldi (KAZ) – WP 0:5
- 61 kg: Abhijeet (IND) def. Chen Yi-Fan (TPE) – WP 5:0
- 64 kg: Lakshay Phogat (IND) def. Andrii Lisnyk (UKR) – WP 4:1
- 70 kg: Parth (IND) lost to Temirlan Kazyyev (KAZ) – WP 0:5
Women’s U-15 – Semifinals
- 30-33 kg: Komal (IND) def. Ademi Ybyshova (KGZ) – RSC R1
- 35 kg: Khushi Ahlawat (IND) def. Polina Tarasenko (UKR) – WP 5:0
- 37 kg: Tamanna (IND) def. Dana Orazbekkyzy (KAZ) – WP 5:0
- 43 kg: Milky Meinam (IND) def. Alina Ihnatovych (UKR) – WP 3:2
- 49 kg: Linthoi Chanu Sarangthem (IND) lost to Parvina Shakarova (UZB) – WP 2:3
- 52 kg: Princi (IND) def. Aiaru Faizullayeva (KAZ) – WP 4:1
- 55 kg: Samruddhi Shinde (IND) lost to Madinabony Khudoyorova (UZB) – WP 2:3
- 58 kg: Navya (IND) def. Yasmin Jautkhanova (KAZ) – RSC R1
- 61 kg: Sunaina (IND) def. Sofiia Hulko (UKR) – RSC R2
- 64 kg: Kanishka Kumari Gorai (IND) lost to Akerke Dalabay (KAZ) – WP 0:5
- 67 kg: Trushana Mohite (IND) def. Fazilatkhon Tursunova (UZB) – WP 5:0
- 70 kg: Manshi Malik (IND) lost to Diana Kemska (UKR) – RSC-I R2