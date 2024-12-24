Women should not be confined to homemaker’s role: Andhra CM

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said that educated women should not be confined to the role of a homemaker and called for creating opportunities for them.

The Chief Minister made this observation while reviewing co-working spaces and neighbourhood working spaces development in the state with officials. “Educated women should not remain homemakers. They should be provided with opportunities.

Women will get plenty of opportunities through work from home and co-working centres,” said Naidu in an official press release.

Noting that confining women to home and domestic chores was inappropriate, he called for providing them work-from-home option through online mode to earn a livelihood.

According to the CM, co-working spaces and neighbourhood working spaces enable efficient utilisation of human resources.

Meanwhile, officials told the CM that they have set a target of creating 1.5 lakh seats through co-working spaces by December 2025, and that these facilities will be created in government and private buildings.