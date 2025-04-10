Women’s ODI WC Qualifiers: Sultana’s Ton, Twin Five-Fers Power Bangladesh to Record Win

Bangladesh Women’s captain Nigar Sultana played a stellar knock at the Gaddafi Stadium, scoring her first-ever ODI century off just 78 balls. Her innings propelled Bangladesh to a historic victory over Thailand in the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier on Thursday.

Record-Breaking Total for Bangladesh

Sultana’s century, along with Sharmin Akhter’s unbeaten 94, helped Bangladesh post their highest-ever ODI score of 271/3, surpassing their previous best of 252. The team’s batting display was anchored by a 104-run second-wicket stand between Sharmin and Fargana Hoque, who contributed a half-century before getting out on 53.

Historic Partnership

The highlight of the innings was a 152-run third-wicket partnership between Sultana and Sharmin, the highest in Bangladesh women’s ODI history. Their fireworks in the final 10 overs saw the team add 77 runs to set a formidable total.

Thailand Crumbles Under Spin Attack

In reply, Thailand were bundled out for just 93 runs, registering their lowest ODI total. Bangladesh’s spin duo — Fahima Khatun (5/21) and Jannatul Ferdus (5/7) — took all ten wickets between them to crush Thailand by 178 runs, marking Bangladesh’s biggest ODI win by runs.

Jannatul Ferdus Shines in Just Her Third ODI

Making only her third appearance, Ferdus stunned with a double-wicket maiden in her very first over, rattling Thailand’s middle and lower order. Fahima made an instant impact as well, dismissing Chanida Sutthiruang with her first delivery.

Bangladesh Move Up in Group Table

With this dominant performance, Bangladesh now sit third in the group standings, boasting a strong net run rate. They currently hold the most comprehensive win of the tournament, boosting their chances of qualifying for the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup to be held in India later this year.

Brief Scores

Bangladesh: 271/3 in 50 overs (Nigar Sultana 101, Sharmin Akhter 94*; Phannita Maya 1-28, Thipatcha Putthawong 1-41)

Thailand: 93 all out in 28.5 overs (Chanida Sutthiruang 22, Nattaya Boochatham 17; Jannatul Ferdus 5-7, Fahima Khatun 5-21)

Result: Bangladesh won by 178 runs