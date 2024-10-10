Women’s T20 WC: Pakistan captain Fatima Sana to return home after father’s demise

New Delhi: Pakistan captain Fatima Sana will fly back home to Karachi through the earliest available flight on Thursday following her father’s demise, said a statement from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

With Pakistan’s next game in the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup happening against defending champions Australia at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday, Fatima will miss the match. In her absence, wicketkeeper-batter Muneeba Ali is expected to captain Pakistan.

Members of the Pakistan took to ‘X’ to post their condolence messages for Fatima and her family on the demise of her father. “It’s very hard and saddened to hear the loss of your father.

On behalf of the whole team, please accept our sincerest condolences. You and your family are in our thoughts. Rip,” wrote veteran off-spin all-rounder Nida Dar.

“With great sorrow it is informed that Fatima Sana’s father has passed away. Please pray for his maghfirat. May Allah grant his the highest place in Jannat. Ameen,” wrote batter Sidra Amin.

Fatima’s absence is a big blow for Pakistan who need to win both of their remaining Group A to have a chance at qualifying for the semi-finals. Pakistan are currently placed third in Group A after a win over Sri Lanka and a loss to India.

Fatima, who took on the leadership role in September, is the youngest captain at the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup and earned Player of the Match award by top-scoring with 30 and taking two wickets, including of Chamari Athapaththu, Pakistan beat Women’s Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka by 31 runs in Sharjah.

She then dismissed Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh successively to give India a brief scare in the afternoon clash at Dubai and ensured Pakistan’s net run rate didn’t take a severe hit. After the match against Australia, Pakistan will round off their Group A campaign against New Zealand in Dubai on Monday.