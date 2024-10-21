Women’s T20 WC: Victory over India set tone for winning the title, says Devine

Dubai: After New Zealand got its first-ever Women’s T20 World Cup title with a 32-run win over South Africa, captain Sophie Devine said their dominating 58-run victory over India was the game which set the tone for them to go all the way to the trophy at the Dubai International Stadium.

New Zealand had come into the tournament on the back of losing 10 successive T20Is but punched firmly above their weight to win the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup. “It’s really hard to pinpoint one moment or one game.

Probably most recently is that India game, though. It was probably the most complete performance we’ve had since the World Cup in South Africa, and everything did come together.”

“As I said, it showed that belief and confidence in this group, and to put it together and to know that we could do it, I think was a massive moment for us and helped us on our journey to being here tonight with this (trophy) in front of us. So hard to pinpoint because there’s so much that goes into it.”

“I mean everyone thinks about the games, but it’s the work that goes on behind the scenes that a lot of people don’t see. But I think if you’re talking about performances, that India one probably set the tone for us,” said Sophie after the final ended.

It was a case of being third time lucky for Sophie after having runners-up finishes with New Zealand in 2009 and 2010 editions of the competition.

With the win in Dubai their second World Cup after 2000 Women’s ODI World Cup, Sophie hopes the triumph of October 20 will inspire the future generations to achieve greater heights.

“The impact is going to take a bit of time to sink in. We’ve spoken about it before, the 2000 World Cup and the impact that had and that took years to see the swell of numbers and the interest in cricket grow and fingers crossed we can do that too back home as inspire that next generation of players.”

“But the great thing about being a Kiwi is we all get in behind each other. It doesn’t matter what sport you play.

The amount of support we’ve had from fellow athletes, members of the public and celebrities, it’s been pretty cool to have that support, and it does, it just shows you how connected New Zealand is and makes you really proud to be a Kiwi,” she added.

She signed off by lauding the coaching staff – current and previous members – for making the desired efforts to get New Zealand have its moment of glory in the shortest format. “The coaching staff don’t get enough credit.

They’re probably the first ones to get absolutely slammed by critics, media, outsiders, and they get forgotten when a team wins, but they have been outstanding.”

“They’ve stood with every single one of us players and backed us and believed in us, given us the confidence to know that when we play our best, when we play the brand of cricket that we want to, you can win World Cups.”

“So, the likes of Ben Sawyer (head coach), Dean Brownlie (assistant coach) as well as Craig McMillan (batting coach) who’s recently on board, Paul Wiseman (spin consultant), but I also think back to Craig Howard who had a really important role with the spinners previous to that. I think about Andre Adams (former bowling coach) and his impact around the group.”

“There’s been so many people that have come into our environment and have added to it and have helped this team grow that to be able to, I guess, sit here with a World Cup trophy. It goes to them as well and everything that they’ve been able to give to the players group and New Zealand cricket.”

“I think so much has to go to them. Obviously, we’re the ones that do it out on the park, but the hours that they spend toiling away, planning, preparing players, – they really are the unsung heroes and so much credit has to go to them.”