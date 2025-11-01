Women’s Theft Gang Creates Chaos in Rajendranagar, Entire Act Caught on CCTV

Panic gripped residents of Rajendranagar after a group of women thieves attempted a daylight burglary in the area. The incident took place under the limits of the Rajendranagar Police Station, where five women arrived in an auto-rickshaw and tried to break into a house under construction.

According to police sources, the gang of five women entered the incomplete building with the intention of stealing valuables. However, when they found nothing inside, they proceeded to another nearby house in search of loot. Failing again, the women quickly fled the scene in the same auto.

The entire episode was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the neighborhood. The footage clearly shows the women alighting from the auto, entering the house, and later leaving in haste after their unsuccessful attempt.

Based on the footage, the Rajendranagar police have registered a case and begun an investigation. Efforts are underway to identify the culprits and trace their whereabouts.

Officials have urged residents to remain alert and ensure that surveillance cameras around their properties are functional, as such organized theft attempts appear to be on the rise in suburban areas.