Women’s WC: India fined for slow over-rate against Australia

Dubai: The ICC has imposed a fine on the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian side for maintaining a slow over-rate during their ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 league stage fixture against Australia in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

India were found to be one over short of their target after time allowances were taken into consideration. As a result, the team has been fined five percent of their match fee, in accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences.

The sanctions were imposed by Michell Periera of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, following the on-field umpires Sue Redfern and Nimali Perera, along with third umpire Kim Cotton and fourth umpire Jacquline Williams, levelling the charge.

“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct, players are fined five percent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time,” the ICC said in its official statement.

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur accepted the charge and the proposed sanction, meaning no formal hearing was required.

The match itself ended in disappointment for India, as Australia pulled off a record-breaking run chase to seal a three-wicket victory, keeping their unbeaten streak in the tournament alive.

Alyssa Healy struck a magnificent century, blasting 142 off 107 balls, the highest score ever against India, as Australia scampered to a three-wicket victory. Healy scored her third World Cup hundred and first ODI hundred since January 2025 as Australia mounted the biggest successful chase in World Cup history to reach 331/7 with six balls to spare.

India, who currently sit fifth in the points table, will look to bounce back strongly when they face England in their next group-stage fixture at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on October 19.