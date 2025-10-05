Women’s WC: Renuka replaces ailing Amanjot as Pakistan opt to bowl first against India

Colombo: India have brought in fast-bowling spearhead Renuka Singh Thakur as Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first in a crucial 2025 Women’s World Cup group-stage clash at the R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday.

Tournament hosts India is coming into this clash after beating Sri Lanka by 59 runs in their opening game in Guwahati. Another clinical win over Pakistan, who suffered a seven-wicket loss to Bangladesh in their first World Cup, will strengthen their net run rate before tougher league stage games arrive.

India has a 11-0 record over Pakistan in women’s ODI meetings and won by 107 runs in their last World Cup meeting in 2022. Renuka, who was not a part of the playing eleven against Sri Lanka, comes in due to seam-bowling all-rounder Amanjot Kaur being unwell.

Also Read: Mission Karmayogi’ gains momentum in UP: 3,900 employees enrolled, 21,150 courses completed

Amanjot’s batting exploits had rescued India against Sri Lanka and her absence leaves the side a little light on batting department. “We played a good series here before the WC. We’re thinking positively and are looking to do well. Amanjot not playing is an unfortunate change. We’ve gelled well as a team and looking forward to today’s contest,” said Harmanpreet.

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana Khan said Sadaf Shamas replaces Omaima Sohail in their playing eleven. “Looks like there could be some moisture on the wicket (due to overcast conditions). Our confidence is great, hopefully we’ll play better today. Anything under 250 could be a good chase,” she said.

Just like how it had been in the three meeting between India and Pakistan in the men’s T20 Asia Cup in Dubai, there were no handshakes exchanged between Harmanpreet and Fatima during toss time in Colombo.

Playing XIs

India: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Kranti Gaud and Renuka Singh Thakur

Pakistan: Muneeba Ali, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana Khan (captain), Sidra Nawaz (wk), Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig and Sadaf Shamas