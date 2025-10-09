Women’s World Cup: Rain delays toss for India v SA match; umpires to inspect ground at 2.45 pm

Visakhapatnam: Toss was delayed for India’s crucial match against South Africa in the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup at the ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam because of constant drizzle that started around 1.30 pm on Thursday.

With the sky under heavy cloud cover, the ground staff brought out the covers well before it started pouring, covering the entire ground in a jiffy. Though it rained for only 30-35 minutes, and it was not very heavy, the timing was such that it did not leave enough time to remove the covers in time for the toss, scheduled at 2.30 pm.

The ground staff started removing the covers after 2.10 pm, after which the match officials will have an inspection of the ground before they decide when to conduct the toss.

Also Read: PhonePe unveils next-gen SmartSpeaker with integrated card payments

A couple of players, including India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, walked out to have a look at the conditions even as the covers were being removed and the super sopper was pressed into action. The ground staff had done a good job by using two covers to avoid any seepage of rainwater.

The match is very crucial for both India and South Africa. India, chasing their maiden title, are hoping to continue their winning spree after winning their first two matches, while South Africa, three-time semifinalists, are eying their second win after starting their campaign with a defeat to England.