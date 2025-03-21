MGNREGS Worker Dies of Sunstroke in Sangareddy as Heatwave Intensifies

Hyderabad: The soaring summer temperatures in Telangana have begun to take a toll on people’s health, with the first fatality due to sunstroke being reported from Sangareddy district.

A 52-year-old woman working under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) succumbed to the extreme heat in Rykal village of Narayankhed mandal on Friday.

Victim Identified as Daily Wage Worker

The deceased, Boini Lachamma, had arrived at her worksite early in the morning to escape the harsh midday sun. However, barely an hour into her work, she suddenly collapsed due to severe dehydration and heat exhaustion. Fellow laborers at the site rushed to her aid and tried to revive her by providing water and shade, but her condition deteriorated rapidly.

Lachamma was immediately transported to the nearest medical facility, but she tragically passed away on the way to the hospital. Authorities have confirmed her death as a case of sunstroke, attributing it to the relentless heatwave that has gripped the region over the past few weeks.

Family Left Devastated

The loss of Lachamma has left her family in deep grief. She had been the sole breadwinner of the household since her husband’s passing a few years ago. The couple had three sons, all of whom depended on her daily earnings for sustenance. Her untimely demise has raised concerns about the plight of daily wage workers who are forced to toil under harsh weather conditions for their livelihood.

Heatwave Concerns in Telangana

With summer temperatures soaring past 40°C in several parts of Telangana, the risk of sunstroke and heat-related illnesses has significantly increased. Health experts and officials have urged laborers, particularly those working outdoors, to take necessary precautions, such as staying hydrated, wearing protective clothing, and avoiding work during peak afternoon hours.

The Meteorological Department has issued heatwave warnings across multiple districts, including Sangareddy, and advised citizens to remain indoors during the hottest parts of the day. In response to the growing concerns, local authorities are considering revising MGNREGS work schedules to ensure worker safety amid the extreme temperatures.

Government and Administrative Response

Following Lachamma’s death, local officials and police registered a case and initiated an investigation. The district administration has been urged to provide compensation to the bereaved family under MGNREGS welfare provisions.

Additionally, labor rights activists have called for enhanced safety measures for workers, including the provision of shaded rest areas, medical aid on-site, and mandatory hydration breaks to prevent further fatalities.

Rising Cases of Heat-Related Deaths in India

The tragic death of Lachamma highlights the broader issue of climate change and its impact on vulnerable communities. According to data from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), heatwaves claim hundreds of lives across India every year, especially among low-income groups engaged in manual labor. With climate patterns shifting and temperatures rising, heat-related fatalities are expected to increase in the coming years.

Precautionary Measures for Outdoor Workers

To prevent further cases of sunstroke and heat exhaustion, health experts recommend the following measures for outdoor workers: